TRA concludes participation at Bahrain International eGovernment Forum

The Forum’s sessions brought to the forefront topics like digital payment, smart city, information security and digital transformation, along with the use of advanced technologies such as blockchain and data analysis techniques. The Forum also applauded and analysed a number of key global and regional success stories in ICT and discussed the ways to build upon them.

The TRA participated in the Forum and underscored the UAE's trailblasing efforts in creating and employing advanced ICT. The TRA also highlighted its role in enabling government development through a flexible and secure digital environment that stimulates adoption and promotion of innovations and utilises digital technology to perform in a cost-effective and affordable manner.

In the Forum, Salem Al Hosani, Acting Deputy Director-General of the Information and Smart Government Sector, made a presentation on the Mabrouk Ma Yak service, which was launched by the Authority in 2018 with an aim to reduce visits of parents in completing the documents for the new-borns from seven visits to one.

Al Hosani explained Mabrouk Ma Yak, saying that the client's journey in this service begins with a text message on his mobile phone that has a link to fill the request form online. The data is then audited in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the application is filled through the smart entry portal. Fees are paid online and relevant documents are uploaded. Following this, parents can collect all relevant documents for the baby from the Ministry of Interior, namely birth certificate, Emirates ID, population register and passport.