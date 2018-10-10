Sheikh Saif urges UAE youth to follow in Founding Fathers glorious footsteps

Sheikh Saif made the remarks at the close of the second day of the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations, during which he paid homage to the nation's martyrs who sacrificed their very lives for the higher good of their homeland and delineated an indelible image of nobility that will go down in the annals of human history.

Sheikh Saif's speech was rich enough to invoke a vivid picture of the leadership model presented by the country's Founding Father that was faithfully and innovatively pursued by the country's leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Saif cited a series of examples for Emirati men and women who've made enviable local, regional and global accomplishments, supplicating to Allah Almighty to enable the country's current generation to maintain the advanced rankings boasted by the country across global competitiveness indices and to ensure the complete success of the Emirati Experiment as envisioned by the UAE leadership.

Concluding, Sheikh Saif expressed conviction that the current generation will follow in the footsteps of the Founding Fathers and complete the journey they initiated since the establishment of the Union.