UAE Ambassador meets with Sri Lankan Speaker of Parliament

  • Tuesday 09, October 2018 in 10:39 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Ahmed Ali Al Mu'alla, has met with Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Karu Jayasuriya.
During the meeting, held at the parliament's headquarters in Colombo, they discussed issues of mutual interest and stressed the important role played by parliaments to achieve the aspirations of peoples.
 
Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka said that he looks forward to developing cooperation in all domains between the two countries. He also stressed the importance of exchanging visits and meetings between the Sri Lankan Parliament and the Federal National Council (FNC) so as to enhance cooperation between the two sides.