ERC intensifies provision of aid to Yemen

The ERC is also working to make the Yemeni youth happy and achieving their dreams of family stability, through its social initiatives.

The ERC distributed 17,000 food baskets to people in the liberated districts and cities of nine Yemeni governorates during the past five days, which benefitted 119,000 Yemenis, including 85,000 children and 18,000 women, as part of the UAE’s ongoing campaign to maintain food security and ease the humanitarian repercussions caused by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

Under the framework of its social initiatives, the ERC organised its seventh group wedding in the liberated Yemeni governorates that was held at Khawkhah District, which is the first in Hodeidah Governorate, as part of a series of group wedding that benefited 2,400 young men and women in eight Yemeni governorates, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The ERC also discussed, with the Yemeni Ministry of Youth and Sports, ways of promoting sports, establishing sporting competitions, and reviving the football league in the country’s liberated governorates, under the title, the "Year of Zayed Cup."

The ERC launched the "Jil’ah-Balhaf International Line Road Project," which connects Shabwa, Hadramaut and Aden, after completing the maintenance of the strategic UAE-funded road.

The ERC also launched the "Al Azariq Fi A’yonena" (Al Azariq is in our eyes) campaign, which it began by inaugurating the "Al Nahda Primary and Secondary School" and distributing school supplies to students for the start of the school year.

It then sent a food aid convoy to 1,000 families who abstained from begging in villages and regions in Al Azariq District, Dhale Governorate.

The ERC also launched a project to distribute school bags and supplies to several schools in the districts of Rumah and Thamud in the Hadramaut Desert, which included 2,000 school bags, to support the local education system.

The ERC inaugurated the "Al Sedeek Secondary School" in Zinjibar, after it was restored with Emirati funding, to educate the governorate’s children after a period of absence, due to the war caused by the Houthi militias. The ERC also distributed school bags to its 440 students.

The UAE is continuing to rescue the Yemeni people.