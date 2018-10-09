UAE Embassy participates in ‘Robotics Festival’ in Italy

  • Tuesday 09, October 2018 in 3:57 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The UAE Embassy in Rome participated in the "2nd Robotics Festival" that was held in the city of Pisa from 27th September to 3rd October, which achieved considerable success and promoted the city’s global role in the area of robotics research.
During her participation in the event, Rana Al Dhaheri, Second Secretary of the UAE Embassy in Rome, met with representatives of the authorities, organisations and scientific institutions that organised the festival, most notably the deputy mayor of Pisa.
 
Al Dhaheri was briefed about the latest innovations and technologies in the areas of digital healthcare, rehabilitation, remote surgery and the early diagnosis of diseases while discussing ways of promoting mutual cooperation with participating companies and research centres, to promote smart systems and e-programmes.