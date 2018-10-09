UAE Embassy participates in ‘Robotics Festival’ in Italy

During her participation in the event, Rana Al Dhaheri, Second Secretary of the UAE Embassy in Rome, met with representatives of the authorities, organisations and scientific institutions that organised the festival, most notably the deputy mayor of Pisa.

Al Dhaheri was briefed about the latest innovations and technologies in the areas of digital healthcare, rehabilitation, remote surgery and the early diagnosis of diseases while discussing ways of promoting mutual cooperation with participating companies and research centres, to promote smart systems and e-programmes.