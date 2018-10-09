Noura Al Kaabi addresses audience at the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations

Al Kaabi spoke on the Year of Zayed, the importance of nation building, and the role of leadership in events that engage the youth of the UAE.

"It’s important we attend this event, it will help the next generation take the baton from us," she said. "These sessions are inspiring, they’re going to help the youth understand our strategies and challenges. Most importantly, these youth are at an important stage in their lives, it’s time to draw their roadmap and determine how can they contribute to building the nation in the same way it started in its inception."

Surrounded by hundreds of students, media and partners during her exclusive talk in The Hub of the Majlis, she gracefully gave applause to the universities of the country, both local and international, in building an aspirational and determined youth. Similarly, she praised the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for gathering policy-makers with the future generation.

"During the Year of Zayed," Al Kaabi said, "It’s important for students to understand that the nation was built on a strong base. We are still building on that base because of the sound vision of the late Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father."

She added, "I’d like to give some advice: Be proud of where you are from. Be proud of your identity, keep on going and don’t be afraid to achieve your dreams."