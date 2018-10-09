Noura Al Kaabi is Guest of Honour at Sotheby’s private unveiling of rare masterpiece by Rembrandt

The minister unveiled the painting alongside Sotheby’s Chairman for the Middle East, Edward Gibbs, and Head of Sotheby’s Dubai, Katia Nounou.

It is the first time that the rare painting, which dates from circa 1655 and until recently hung in the artist’s home in Amsterdam, has been shown in the Middle East. It will be on view to the Dubai public at Sotheby’s Dubai in DIFC today and tomorrow.

Noura Al Kaabi said, "We are pleased to witness the unveiling of Rembrandt’s masterpiece in the UAE, which is now recognised as a hub of all genres of art from classical to contemporary. In the UAE, we continuously promote culture exchange and dialogue and appreciate the depth and history of painters from the Dutch Golden Age as much as we do our innovative conceptual artists from the region. The magic is when we, especially our young aspiring artists, find inspiration and beauty in what all cultures bring to the world."

Study of the Head of a Young Man is a little-known masterpiece by Rembrandt. It is one of a small series of informal but intensely moving studies painted by Rembrandt of the same young man, probably from the neighbourhood in Amsterdam where the artist lived. The works in the series have been dated from 1648 and 1656.

Revered among the great masters of the Dutch Golden Age - a period of great wealth and cultural achievement in the Netherlands in the 17th century - Rembrandt was a prolific painter, draughtsman and etcher whose ingenuity inspired some of the most celebrated European artists of the 17th to the 19th centuries, from Giovanni Battista Tiepolo to Vincent van Gogh. Highly coveted, many of his masterpieces form the highlights of some of the greatest private and public art collections in the world, including those of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, The National Gallery in London and the Royal Collection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Study of the Head of a Young Man is estimated to fetch in the region of USD $6 million when it is offered for sale at Sotheby’s in London in December.

Sotheby’s Dubai was officially launched by the global auction house in March 2017 under the Royal Patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, the then Minister of Culture & Knowledge Development. The gallery and office space is located at Level 1, Gate Village Building 3, Dubai International Financial Centre, UAE. The company hosts a programme of year-round events, including selling and non-selling exhibitions, events and talks reflecting the spectrum of Sotheby's international sales and extensive client services.