Emirates Businesswomen Council participates in a forum in Georgia

The Forum was recently hosted by Georgia in Tbilisi, under the slogan, "Business Sustainability: An Essential Commercial Value for the 21st Century."

The annual forum, which is organised by the "Businesswomen Federation," serves as a platform for linking the best global companies and most successful start-ups in areas of business and investment, through enabling their local and international representatives to share resources and support each other. It also hosts prominent international figures, including government officials, executive directors, investors and business leaders, to present their experiences, challenges and achievements.

On the sidelines of the conference, a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the Emirates Businesswomen Council and Georgia Businesswomen Council was signed.