Hamdan bin Mohammed takes pride in UAE’s two astronauts

He praised the MBRSC’s role in achieving the UAE’s ambition to establish a footprint in the space industry by supporting the implementation of the ‘UAE Space Programme’ and the ‘National Space Policy’.

Sheikh Hamdan sent his best wishes to the two astronauts and the UAE Space Programme, saying that Emiratis have already demonstrated that they are capable of establishing leadership in various domains.

Addressing the two Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Niyadi, who were selected by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as part of the UAE Astronaut Programme, Sheikh Hamdan said on Twitter: "We are proud of you, and of the efforts of MBRSC to fly the UAE’s flag high in the sky. A new Emirati record will be set in space."

The two astronauts are undergoing a specially-designed intensive training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia. On completion of the training and preparations, one of them will be selected to join an 11-day Russian space mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on 5 April 2019 aboard a Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft.