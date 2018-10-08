Hamdan bin Zayed receives President of Angola

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the Angolan President, applauded the progressive relations of cooperation between the two countries and stressed the importance of furthering them for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

Sheikh Hamdan and President Lourenco discussed the possibility of increasing cooperation in economic, commercial, investment and development fields. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.

President Lourenco referred to the fruitful visit of Sheikh Hamdan to Angola last December and his meetings with Angolan officials.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials, Edeltrudes da Costa, Angolan Minister and Director of the Office of the President of the Republic of Angola and Dr. Jose Andrade de Lemos, Angolan Ambassador.