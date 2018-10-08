Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of Brainstorm Coalition Seminar

His Highness added that the Arab world needs to invest more in technology, especially artificial intelligence, AI, which the world is becoming more interested in, to guarantee a promising and sustainable future for its current and future generations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed added that Arabs should invest in human resources and focus on the youth, who are the hope of their countries and nations, to regain their civilised stature and guarantee a bright future.

His Highness made this statement while Monday receiving, in his majlis in Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the participants of the UAE’s "Brainstorm Coalition Seminar'', headed by Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Studies and Strategic Research, ECSSR. The 7th edition of the seminar is being held by the ECSSR on 8th and 9th October, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, under the theme, "The Arab Future in the Age of Technology."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed spoke with the members of the delegation, which includes leading Arab thinkers, about the future and the necessity of planning and preparing in a scientific and systematic manner.

The seventh edition of the seminar began by addressing key issues related to the future development of the Arab world, including AI, which is becoming an important part of the social, economic, cultural, security and military aspects of life, and is increasingly influencing the lives of people.

The seminar aims to highlight the position of the Arab world in the advancement of modern technology and the efforts of Arab countries to keep pace with advanced countries, which will help them utilise advanced technologies and face the challenges posed by modern technologies.

Present at the Majlis were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs (ZHO); and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.