Mohamed bin Zayed, Austrian Finance Minister further advance mutual cooperation

  • Monday 08, October 2018 in 10:25 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Monday received Hartwig Loger, Minister of Finance of Austria, to discuss prospects of propelling the friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and Austria.
The meeting occasioned a review of a number of issues of mutual interest, with both sides underscoring the possibility of further advancing relations to a higher level for the best interests of the two countries' peoples.
 
Among those attending at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO).