Abu Dhabi CP, Baker Hughes CEO discuss mutual cooperation

  • Monday 08, October 2018 in 10:06 PM
    During the reception
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Monday received, in the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Baker Hughes, which is a United States, U.S., company that works in the area of integrated oil industries and services.
The meeting was held in the presence of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Group.
 
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Simonelli discussed the opportunities for cooperation between Baker Hughes and its counterparts in the UAE, including relevant specialist companies and institutions, which will help develop the oil industries and services sectors.
 
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also praised today’s signing of a strategic partnership agreement between ADNOC and Baker Hughes while wishing them luck and success and expressing his hope that they can benefit from their expertise and strengthen their cooperation, to serve their common interests.
 
During the meeting, both sides exchanged opinions on several topics of mutual interest.