Abu Dhabi CP, Baker Hughes CEO discuss mutual cooperation

The meeting was held in the presence of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Group.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Simonelli discussed the opportunities for cooperation between Baker Hughes and its counterparts in the UAE, including relevant specialist companies and institutions, which will help develop the oil industries and services sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also praised today’s signing of a strategic partnership agreement between ADNOC and Baker Hughes while wishing them luck and success and expressing his hope that they can benefit from their expertise and strengthen their cooperation, to serve their common interests.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged opinions on several topics of mutual interest.