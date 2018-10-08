Mohamed bin Zayed receives SG of Egypt's National Council of Care for Martyrs' Families

The meeting occasioned a cordial talk over ways of exchanging knowledge and expertise to ensure best services are provided to the martyrs' families, with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed affirming that martyrs' sacrifices will remain indelible in the national psyche.

"They will remain role models for adherence to the values of goodness, righteousness, and peace, and will always represent a source of pride and glory for their families, peoples and homeland," Sheikh Mohamed added during the meeting which took place at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in the presence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.