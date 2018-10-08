Amal Al Qubaisi receives Speaker of Arab Parliament

They discussed mechanism of developing joint Arab parliamentary work, in light of the major challenges facing the region.

During the meeting, Al Qubaisi expressed her appreciation for the Arab Parliament’s role in supporting and strengthening joint Arab work while praising its overall development and advancement.

She also highlighted the FNC’s efforts to support joint Arab work and combine parliamentary diplomacy and official diplomacy, as well as the importance of a report on the human rights conditions in Arab countries, which the parliament is currently preparing.

Dr. Al Salami announced the parliament’s intention to launch the "Women’s Document" in the UAE, which is a leading model of women’s empowerment, in appreciation of the achievements of Emirati women in terms of advancement and development. He also praised the relevant efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Dr. Al Salami highlighted the importance of the ongoing coordination between the Arab Parliament and the FNC in serving Arab causes, as well as the efforts of the Arab Parliament and its committees to discuss Arab issues.