Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating Dubai driving schools’ activities

The new Resolution is applicable to all driving schools operating in Dubai including special development zones and free zones, with the exception of military and security entities.

According to the Resolution, the Licensing Agency within the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, is responsible for regulating driving schools in Dubai, issuing licenses and monitoring adherence to regulations. The Agency is also in charge of assigning areas for driving instruction and training, and issuing permits for temporary areas for providing driving instructions.

A license issued by the Licensing Agency is mandatory for providing vehicle driving instruction and training. This includes licenses for desert and advanced driving. All licenses are valid for a year, except for the license for temporary driving instruction areas, which is valid for no more than six months. The instructor license issued to non-UAE citizens will expire when the instructor leaves the establishment he is working under.

Driving schools are required to adhere to safety requirements, and respect laws and regulations as well as maintain all records as per RTA’s systems. The Resolution specifies the equipment and tools required for training.

The Resolution also specifies the duties and obligations of trainers and instructors which include carrying the license during training, and presenting it when required. Failure to respect the provisions of the Resolution can invite penalties and fines, which will be doubled if a violation is repeated within a year. The fine will not exceed AED30,000.

Appeals against fines can be made in writing to RTA’s Director General within 30 days of the date of notification. Decisions on appeals will be issued by a committee formed by the Director General within 30 days. The decision of the committee will be final.

This Resolution annuls Regulation No. (6) of 2009 about licensing of driving schools in Dubai. It also annuls any other law that contradicts this Resolution and its provisions. The provisions of Regulation No. (6) of 2009 will continue to apply to the extent that they do not contradict the provisions of the new resolution, until further notice.

The new Resolution will be published in the Official Gazette and will be effective within 60 days of its publishing.