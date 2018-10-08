Ajman Ruler reviews UAE Office for Future Food Security initiatives

His Highness Sheikh Humaid listened to Her Excellency Almheiri’s presentation about the Office’s objectives, policy, upcoming projects, which aim to serve the UAE community.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Almheiri said that the UAE, since its establishment, has prioritised food security, is aware of its positive effect on the development process, and aims to develop its food security strategy and establish a strategic reserve that will cover the entire country, through adopting a policy to provide for the needs of the community as a whole.

His Highness also praised the directives of the UAE leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide all Emirati citizens and residents with safe and healthy food, as well as to ensure food security, through sustaining water and food supplies, managing strategic reserves, and implementing balanced policies, legislation and emergency plans, as well as raising the awareness of the community.

Her Excellency Almheiri explained the office’s key future initiatives, which will rely on innovative food production solutions and discussions on a range of topics related to future food security with the public and private sectors.

She added that providing sufficient quantities of food is a critical challenge and requires the combined efforts of all sectors while noting that the current era is witnessing growing pressure on food production, which is caused by a series of challenges directly linked to climate change and the scarcity of safe drinking water.

She stressed that the UAE had made great strides in achieving sustainable food security, via investing in the aquaculture, renewable energy and agricultural technology sectors. The Minister of State expressed her hope that the current generation can ensure food security for future generations, despite the numerous challenges.

Many Sheikhs and senior officials attended the meeting.