President of Sri Lanka receives UAE Ambassador

During the meeting, Al-Mualla conveyed to the Sri Lankan President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Sri Lanka, with Al-Mualla highlighting the keenness of the UAE to further develop cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields.