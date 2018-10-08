RAK Ruler receives outgoing Chinese Consul-General

The Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah wished the Chinese Consul-General success in her future assignments, commending her efforts to strengthen relations between the UAE and China in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Chairman of the Ras al-Khaimah Sports and Cultural Club, Saleh Ahmed Al-Shaal, Advisor to His Highness Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, Mohammed Ahmed Al Kait, Adviser at the Emiri Court and Rashid Suwaidan Al Khatiri, Director-General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department.