UAE, int’l organisations meet to discuss joint humanitarian response in Yemen

During the meeting, the parties addressed the current humanitarian situation and the basic needs of Yemenis and how they can mobilise efforts to ease difficult conditions, especially for children, women and the elderly.

They also discussed the mechanism of coordinating joint efforts to provide more food assistance, as well as the provision of medical treatment through the rehabilitation of hospitals and health centres, and launching mobile medical clinics in order to reach Yemeni families in remote areas, in addition to supporting local water and electricity plants.

Al Kaabi said that these meetings are part of ongoing UAE coordination efforts with international relief organisations to help identify the needs of Yemeni citizens and to ensure their stability and enhance their capabilities in coping with the difficult conditions they are facing.

The meeting was attended by representatives from OCHA, World Food Programme, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, World Health Organisation, United Nations Children's Fund, International Organisation for Migration, International Committee of the Red Cross, and a number of other relief organisations.