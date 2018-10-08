Hamed bin Zayed attends Khalifa University graduation ceremony

The ceremony, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was also attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Energy Authority and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed handed out the certificates to the graduates and congratulated them on their success and graduation, which reflected their competence and excellence. He wished them continued good efforts in furthering their education and enhancing their knowledge, which will be gained through more research and keeping up with the latest advances in their respective fields of study.

He said that Khalifa University, thanks to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has enjoyed prestigious rankings, both regionally and internationally, through its distinguished academic and advanced research programmes. He noted that achieving these milestones will continue to further cement the university’s position to be among the top in the world.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, a graduate of the Mechanical Engineering programme at Khalifa University, delivered the graduates’ speech, in which he thanked the university for the knowledge and education it provided. He also thanked the family members and his fellow graduates, wishing them the best in their future careers.

The ceremony was also attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, along with members of Khalifa University's Board of Trustees and representatives of various organisations, in addition to members of the university’s faculty and staff, the graduates and members of their families.