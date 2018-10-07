Bahraini delegation reviews UAE’s experience in empowering women

During the meeting, both sides discussed the means of strengthening their cooperation, coordination and partnership, as well as their exchange of expertise and knowledge, while highlighting the importance of benefitting from their overall experiences, which will assist their countries and peoples.

The Bahraini delegation reviewed the UAE’s experience in supporting and empowering women in all areas, based on the principle of equal opportunities, as well as the FNC’s role and legislative, control and political competencies and parliamentary development, since its establishment on 12th February, 1972.

During the meeting, which was attended by several officials from both sides, Al Dhaheri highlighted the importance of exchanging visits, expertise and knowledge between the UAE and Bahrain, with the aim of promoting cooperation and coordination on various issues of mutual interest in regional and international forums, in line with the directives and visions of their leaderships.

The Bahraini delegation praised the level of women’s empowerment in the UAE, which was established by the wise leadership. They stressed the necessity of strengthening the cooperation between the FNC’s General Secretariat and the general secretariats of the Bahraini Shura Council and the Supreme Council for Women of Bahrain.