Belhoul Al Falasi: CNES representative office, a recognition to UAE efforts in space field

"CNES representative office is a recognition and testament, that the UAE has emerged in a very meaningful and strong way in this very big industry," the Minister added.

"It is also a recognition to our efforts in the space field, and also to the bilateral relations between the France and the UAE.

"This is first time in the region, that France has assigned a cultural attache or a representative, specifically for space and it would not be a surprise if more countries assign their representatives," the minister told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, at the opening of the representative office on Sunday.