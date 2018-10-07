UAE a major actor in space scene: French Space Agency

CNES, one of the oldest institutional space agencies in the world, has become the first foreign space agency to have its office in the UAE, and it will be represented by Donato Giorgi.

Jean-Yves Le Gall said that France would like to further bolster collaboration with the UAE in the space sector, and opening of this office is the result of a long strategic partnership between the two countries.

The announcement was made in the presence of Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency. The Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, Mohammed Al Ahbabi, was also present.

In November 2017, the UAE and France signed an agreement to develop a joint hyperspectral imaging satellite to support efforts to tackle climate change. The agreement was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the UAE.

The UAE was recently elected vice-president of the International Astronautical Federation, IAF, following a vote in Bremen, Germany.