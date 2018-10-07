Mansour bin Zayed attends Rabdan Academy graduation

The ceremony, which coincides with the country’s celebration of the Year of Zayed, witnessed the graduation of the first group of 133 graduates of the Rabdan Academy.

The academy, which specialises in security, defence, safety, emergency preparations and crises management, offers bachelor’s degrees and diplomas, which include an integrated management of emergencies programme, a business management programme, a comprehensive management of police centres programme, and a crime scene programme.

The graduation ceremony was attended by a number of ministers, dignitaries, officials and a host of invitees.