CAMENET maximises UAE's role in exporting knowledge globally: Al-Zeyoudi

The meeting, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, ADFCA, and running until 11th October, was attended by Dr. Ghazi Yehia, the OIE Regional Representative for the Middle East, representatives of the OIE, Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of ADFCA, a number of representatives of CAMENET's member countries, and leaders in epidemiology, laboratory, and camel husbandry. The participants have gathered to develop a joint action plan according to the best international standards for controlling camel diseases in the Middle East and neighboring countries, and to reduce their impact on human health and safety.

In his opening statement, Dr. Al-Zeyoudi noted, "Camels represent a cultural and social heritage in the Arab countries and the Arab Gulf region, in particular, and they are a major contributor to the livestock sector in the region and part of its food and economic system. This makes it incumbent upon all of us to work to create an umbrella that gathers elite experts and specialists from the government and private sectors to work for the development and preservation of the health of camels."

"This umbrella will represent a scientific reference for researchers and those interested in this field, to exchange expertise and enrich knowledge in areas of camel diseases and ways of prevention, particularly in light of the emergence of new diseases affecting ruminants, and have not been previously classified as diseases that transmit from animals to humans," he added.

The UAE Minister commended the participating countries' efforts in establishing a specialised network for camels. The network ensures effective coordination among international organisations and national authorities of the member countries being monitored, as well as in the control of camel diseases, including emerging diseases, and assists in collaboration between national, regional and international institutions and reference laboratories and centres for capacity-building and exchanges of expertise. "It helps develop, standardise and adopt diagnostic methods for major camel diseases, according to OIE standards and procedures, and encourages researchers to conduct more studies on diseases, husbandry practices of camels and risks that are common to humans, animals and the environment. The network also maximises our role in exporting knowledge to the entire world," Dr. Al-Zeyoudi said.

Dr. Al-Zeyoudi also congratulated the ADFCA for dedicating its veterinary laboratory as a reference laboratory. He noted this achievement is an important supplement to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's efforts to achieve biosecurity.