Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Iraq's Barham Salih on presidential election win

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the Iraqi President on his election win, conveying the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his sincere wishes for successful leadership of his country.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince re-affirmed the UAE's keenness to continue to boost its brotherly relations with Iraq to the higher good of both countries' peoples, wishing Iraqis further stability and progress.

President Salih thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his brotherly feelings, wishing the UAE continued prosperity.