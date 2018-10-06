Mansour bin Zayed grants the status of executory instrument to rental contracts

By virtue of the decision, the lease contracts registered with the Department of Municipalities in Abu Dhabi Emirate shall have the status of executory instruments, thereby enabling landlords to approach the Enforcement Department directly to claim the arrears, the evacuation and the handover of the leased property in case of failure to pay.

On this occasion, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department Under-Secretary, Yousef Saeed Al Abri, said that the decision is a qualitative leap in facilitating access to justice and speeding up dispute resolution on the way to achieving "an effective and accomplished justice", the main objective of the Judicial Department, and to ensure effective participation in enhancing the competitiveness of the emirate.

The decision allows an interim order to be submitted before the summary matters judge in the Rental Dispute Settlement Committees, in case of claiming the value of water or electricity consumption or refunding the guarantee deposit amount after the expiry of the lease period. A payment order will be issued on the basis of a petition submitted by the lessor or the lessee, and the same is appealable within 15 days.

The decision will come into force two weeks after the date of issuance, September 27.