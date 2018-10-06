Rise in FDI inflows reflects investor confidence in Dubai’s economy: Hamdan bin Mohammed

FDI into Dubai recorded significant growth in the first half of 2018, reaching USD4.84 bn (AED17.76 bn), a 26% up compared to the first half of last year, while the number of FDI projects surged to 248, an increase of 40% over the same period last year, according to the ‘Dubai FDI Monitor’ data issued by the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), an agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai.

"The rise in FDI capital and projects reinforces Dubai’s leading position as the preferred global location for global businesses and startups pursuing growth and expansion and clearly reflects investor confidence in Dubai’s economy," Sheikh Hamdan further said.

Dubai ranks third globally in the number of greenfield FDI projects, according to the Financial Times – fDi Markets, which account for 64% of total FDI projects in the first half of 2018. Dubai’s ability to maintain its position as one of the top FDI destinations in the world reflects the confidence of the global investor community in its business environment and its ability to offer diversified investment opportunities in key growth sectors, especially knowledge and technology, said Sheikh Hamdan.

The Dubai FDI Monitor shows that 43% of all FDI projects in the first half of 2018 are using high and medium technology, according to the classification universally adopted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Strategic projects accounted for 56% of total investment projects that Dubai attracted in the first half of 2018. The US, India, Thailand, Spain and the United Kingdom topped the list of source countries for FDI capital. The US also topped the list of investment projects, followed by France, UK, India and Switzerland.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted Dubai's success in attracting investments from both developed and developing markets and providing a platform for businesses to serve markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. This has enhanced the emirate’s status as a strategic gateway to regional and international markets and a pivotal hub in the global economy, he said.

Sheikh Hamdan commended Dubai FDI’s role in increasing global awareness of the advantages Dubai provides as a smart and sustainable city of the future, a gateway to regional growth markets and a global business hub, as well as a city that attracts Impact FDI, which contributes positively to sustainable economic growth and prosperity. His Highness added that Dubai FDI Monitor is one of the key achievements under the Dubai Plan 2021 launched under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose vision has constantly guided the government in its efforts to provide the investor community with the latest smart services, data and information as part of its aim of enhancing Dubai’s business competitiveness and sustainability and facilitating growth and expansion in the emirate.