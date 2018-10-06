Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations reveals keynote speakers

The agenda revealed a number of both local and international high-profile speakers, across more than 300 interactive sessions.

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, on 8th and 9th October, the Majlis offers Emirati students the unrivalled opportunity to meet and engage with the UAE’s cultural, social, and technological leaders.

The Majlis will be attended by and Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security; Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

The Majlis will also be attended by several other senior officials.

The prestigious speakers’ list covers the entire event, across five dedicated zones that explores the themes: taking pride in a nation, growing 21st-century skills, and developing global mindsets.