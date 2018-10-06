No direct influence of tropical cyclone on UAE: NCM

''The tropical cyclone is expected to develop into a tropical storm over the Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours and moving northwest from the middle of the Arabian Sea towards the Oman coast," the NCM said in its latest weather update on the expected influence of the cyclone over the country.

''Statistically, the number of the tropical cyclones that have affected the coasts of Oman in the past 72 years is less than the total tropical cyclones that formed over the Arabian Sea, namely 67. They mostly weaken and dissipate rapidly once they reach the coast. A few of them continue towards the coast while some others dissipate in the Arabian Sea or towards Socotra and Yemen," the NCM stated.

The NCM is monitoring the situation closely on the hour and will provide updates accordingly. It has urged the public to follow the reports and avoid rumours.