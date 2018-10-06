Over 230,000 Yemenis benefit from ERC food aid in 10 days

The distribution covered 21 districts in nine Yemeni governorates: Aden, Dhale, Abyan, Lahij, Hodeidah, Hadramaut, Shabwa, Taiz and Al Mahra.

The efforts are part of an ongoing food and humanitarian assistance campaign to ease the suffering of Yemenis as a result of the violations and siege imposed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

Saeed Al Kaabi, ERC Humanitarian Operations Director in Yemen, said that the increased aid will enhance food security for Yemeni families affected by the dire humanitarian situation.