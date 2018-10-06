Over 230,000 Yemenis benefit from ERC food aid in 10 days

  • Saturday 06, October 2018 in 5:40 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has distributed 33,000 food baskets to people in liberated Yemeni districts over the past ten days, reaching 231,000 Yemeni citizens, including 165,000 children and 34,000 women.
The distribution covered 21 districts in nine Yemeni governorates: Aden, Dhale, Abyan, Lahij, Hodeidah, Hadramaut, Shabwa, Taiz and Al Mahra.
 
The efforts are part of an ongoing food and humanitarian assistance campaign to ease the suffering of Yemenis as a result of the violations and siege imposed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.
 
Saeed Al Kaabi, ERC Humanitarian Operations Director in Yemen, said that the increased aid will enhance food security for Yemeni families affected by the dire humanitarian situation.