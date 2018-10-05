Parliament reviews women's empowerment strategy in UAE

The 2015-2021 strategy launched by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has been highlighted by the FNC Parliamentary Division's representatives during the Assembly's Social and Cultural Affairs Committee Meeting and the First Executive Council Meeting.

The strategy provides a framework for government, private sector and civil organisations to apply to work programmes, in order to ensure a decent living for women, said Engineer Azza Soliman, who along with Hamad bin Ghalita Al Ghafli, are representing FNC during the meetings.

Women now account for more than 46 percent of the country's workforce, up from around 6.2 percent only in early 1980s, she said.