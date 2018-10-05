Rashid bin Hamdan honours winners of awarded UNESCO-Hamdan Prize

The award recognises projects that have made an outstanding contribution to improving the quality of teaching.

They presented certificates, prizes and cash awards worth $100,000 each to the three winning programmes designed to empower teachers. These are from the Center for Mathematic Modeling of the University of Chile, the Diklat Berjenjang project of Indonesia and the Fast-track Transformational Teacher Training Programme of the UK. The ceremony was held as part of the World Teachers' Day celebrations at the UNESCO Headquarters.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, appreciated the generosity of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, patron of the prize, and the vital charitable and humanitarian role played by the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance in areas of medicines, scientific research, humanitarian assistance and education.

She highlighted the role of the prize in improving the performance of teachers in the Third World, particularly in Africa and some Asian countries, as it encourages teachers to develop their capacities and skills through moral and financial incentives and specialised training programmes, organised by UNESCO in collaboration with the Board of Trustees of the prize.

She thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his generous contributions that helped UNESCO to implement its programmes and projects on education and the conservation of world heritage.

Addressing the gathering on behalf of Sheikh Hamdan, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, affirmed that the Foundation would continue to support UNESCO's programmes to develop learning techniques and methods, curricula and educational institutions in poor countries so as to create favourable and healthy learning conditions for deprived children.

Al Hammadi announced the launch of a world centre for talents under the sponsorship of UNESCO. ''It will be the first international platform to allow scientifically and technologically gifted persons to unlock their creativity in the service of the humanity,'' he said.

The three winners were selected from 150 nominations submitted by the governments of UNESCO’s member-states and UNESCO partner-organisations on the recommendation of an international jury of educational professionals.

Established in 2009 with funding from Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the prize is awarded every two years to projects that have made outstanding contributions to improving the quality of teaching and learning, especially in developing countries or within marginalised or disadvantaged communities.