600 families benefit from ERC's aid in Hadramaut

This is in the framework of the ERC's humanitarian project to restore normalcy to the lives of families facing dire humanitarian conditions.

The assistance included basic humanitarian needs and foodstuff.

The beneficiaries extended thanks for the UAE's humanitarian gesture which contributed to alleviating the hardship of the Yemeni families while appreciating the ERC's efforts to deliver the aid and ease the suffering of their daily lives.

Officials at Ash Shahar district also commended the role being played by the ERC and the work of its team that exerted huge efforts to deliver assistance to the underprivileged in various areas in Hadramaut.

Meanwhile, more than 22,456 food baskets that targeted 112,280 persons were dispatched to Hadramaut since the beginning of the Year of Zayed 2018.