Youth delegates share how UAE successfully empowers youth at the U.N.

In their statement Thursday before the Third Committee of the General Assembly on Social Development, UAE youth representatives Mariam Zaabi and Omar Al-Breiki expressed how the UAE’s leadership has created a supportive environment for youth to get involved.

"The leadership of our country, founded just 47 years ago, understands the importance of youth participation in international decision-making. Our leadership understands that youth are the future leaders of tomorrow. This is why the UAE created the role of Minister of State for Youth Affairs and launched the National Youth Agenda in 2016 to deepen investment in youth talent and further empower our youth."

The UAE youth representatives discussed the success of UAE youth councils, which are established across all government institutions, to ensure that the needs and concerns of youth are appropriately represented in government.

Mariam Zaabi and Omar Al-Breiki concluded their statements by expressing their gratitude to Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth Jayathma Wickramanayake and her team for their continued efforts to support and empower youth around the world.