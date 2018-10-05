Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi attends graduation ceremony at RAKMHSU

Sheikh Saud made the remarks as he attended the 2nd convocation ceremony, hosted last night by the Ras Al Khaimah Medical & Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU), to celebrate the graduation of 153 of the 8th batch students at the colleges of Pharmacy and Nursing.

Sheikh Saud praised the highest standards attained by RAKMHSU. He congratulated the graduates and their families and wished them further success.

President of University, Dr. S Gurumadhva Rao, said the RAKMHSU is determined to sustain its mission of driving education in the UAE and equipping the youth with knowledge.

In attendance was a number of Sheikhs, senior university and RAK government officials and families of the graduates.