ERC continues aid campaign in Al Azariq district, Yemen

The ERC dispatched a convoy to provide food aid to 1,000 families in Al Azariq District, Dhale Governorate, in Yemen.

The residents of Al Azariq thanked the UAE represented by the ERC for alleviating their suffering.

Earlier this month, the ERC kicked off its campaign, being organised under the slogan "Al Azariq in our eyes", with opening of Al Nahdha Primary and Secondary School for boys and girls, in addition to construction of three new schools and maintenance of 17 existing schools. Seven other schools are currently being renovated with works scheduled for completion before the end of this year.

Saeed Al Ali, ERC Representative in Aden, said the campaign is aimed at providing services to improve the living standards in the governorate.

Nabil Al Afif, Director of Planning and Cooperation and Coordinator of the ERC Operations in Dhale, said the campaign places a priority on supporting education in the liberated governorates.

Mohammed Assaj, Director of the Office of the Yemeni Education Ministry in Al Azariq, thanked the ERC for the campaign and praised the UAE's continuous support to the people of Yemeni.

The ERC was the first to respond to the calls of humanitarian organisations to rescue thousands of residents and children in Al Azariq, which is witnessing a severe shortage in basic necessities.