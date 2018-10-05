Bahrain's CP praises efforts of UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

This came when Prince Salman Al Khalifa received Friday Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Jadaan, Minister of Finance of Saudi Arabia, and Dr. Nayef bin Falah Al Hajraf, Minister of Finance of Kuwait, at Gudaibiya Palace.

Bahrain's Crown Prince underscored the far-reaching multilateral ties that exist between Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait, supported by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

He also stressed the importance of regional cooperation across all sectors to accelerate development.

He said, “The support reflects the deep-rooted historic relations and represents an ideal example of true brotherhood as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have proven, through years and in multiple stances, that we have one economy and renaissance should be one. We look forward optimistically to achieving integrated security and continuous overall development."

Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, and Bahrain’s Minister of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, also attended the meeting.