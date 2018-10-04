Governor of Hadramaut launches security deployment plan

Al Bahasni also inaugurated the first phase of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of seven security centres in Mukalla, Ghayl Ba Wazir and Brom Mayfa, with the aim of supplying them with qualified security and police manpower and modern equipment and gear.

Al Bahsani, while accompanied by Brigadier Munir Al Tamimi, Director-General of Security and Police in the Hadramaut Coast, and Brigadier Ahmed Al Muhairi, Representative of the UAE Ministry of Interior, reviewed the latest developments to the centre in Mukalla, after it was restored and supplemented with young qualified manpower and modern equipment.

He then headed a meeting with the leadership, officers and soldiers of the centre in Mukalla, where he highlighted the necessity of being alert and fulfilling their responsibility. He also thanked the leadership of the Arab Coalition and the UAE for supporting and upgrading the centre.