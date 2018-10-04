RAK Crown Prince inspects work of House of Justice

Sheikh Mohammed was received by Ahmed Mohammed Al Khateri, Chairman of the Ras al-Khaimah Courts Department, and Hassan Saeed Mhimed, Attorney-General of Ras al-Khaimah, as well as members of the Judicial Authority and the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

He commended the efforts of judges, chief prosecutors, prosecutors and employees of the court and the prosecutor’s office, to maintain justice in the UAE and Ras al-Khaimah while wishing them luck and success in performing their work, improving their services, and guaranteeing that the authority fulfils its role.

The RAK Crown Prince instructed Mhimed to implement technological initiatives and projects at the prosecutor’s office, to strengthen the rule of law and facilitate its litigation procedures, as required by Federal Law No. 5 for 2017 on the use of telecommunications technology in criminal procedures, as well as Local Law No. 9 for 2017 on regulating electronic writings and signatures in Ras al-Khaimah.

He also instructed Mhimed to sign an agreement with the Ministry of Interior, to achieve maximum benefits from relevant initiatives that aim to ensure the welfare of UAE citizens and residents and guarantee timely justice.

Al Khateri thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his visit and support and for monitoring the emirate’s judicial work, as well as for his efforts to ensure the independence of the legal system, so legal personnel can perform their duties and establish the principles of justice.