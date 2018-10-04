RAK Ruler receives members of Ras al-Khaimah Club Jiu-Jitsu Women’s Team

Sheikh Saud stated that the team's unity in achieving one goal led to their success in jiu-jitsu sport, while highlighting the support from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the jui-jitsu.

He also praised the achievements of the team, which won medals during their first participation in the Mother of the Nation Women's Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Ras al-Khaimah Ruler urged the team’s members to continue their hard work and achieve more successes.

Hessa Saif Al Shehhi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ras al-Khaimah Sports and Cultural Club, praised Sheikh Saud and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, for supporting the sports and athletes in the emirate.

Apart from the members of the team, the meeting was also attended by the officials.