Hamdan bin Zayed receives Al Dhafra region citizens

During the meeting, which was held at Madinat Zayed Majlis, Sheikh Hamdan re-affirmed the eagerness of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to provide a decent life for citizens, and their interest in developing Al Dhafra region.

Sheikh Hamdan exchanged cordial talks with the citizens, which reflect the keenness of the wise leadership to communicate with the citizens and underscores the depth of ties between both the leadership and the people.