Hamdan bin Zayed receives Al Dhafra region citizens

  • Thursday 04, October 2018 in 10:23 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received a number of citizens in Al Dhafra region, as part of Sheikh Hamdan's keenness to communicate with them and ensure that all services are provided to them.
During the meeting, which was held at Madinat Zayed Majlis, Sheikh Hamdan re-affirmed the eagerness of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to provide a decent life for citizens, and their interest in developing Al Dhafra region.
 
Sheikh Hamdan exchanged cordial talks with the citizens, which reflect the keenness of the wise leadership to communicate with the citizens and underscores the depth of ties between both the leadership and the people.