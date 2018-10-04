RAK Ruler offers condolences to Saudi King on death of Princess Noura

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, has sent a message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in which he expressed his sincere condolences over the death of Princess Noura bint Turki bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Faisal Al Saud, asking Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, also sent a sympathy note to the Saudi King.