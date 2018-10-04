Amal Al Qubaisi, Indian Ambassador discuss cooperation relations

During the meeting, which was held at FNC's premises, Dr. Al Qubaisi re-affirmed the importance of activating parliamentary relations between the Federal National Council and the Parliament of India through the establishment of a parliamentary friendship committee to coordinate their stances towards various issues of mutual interest.

Suri, in turn, hailed the FNC's role through its parliamentary diplomacy and active participation in international events. He also thanked the UAE government and people for participating in the celebrations of India on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The two sides discussed number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FNC Secretary-General.