Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Saudi King on death of Princess Noura

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message to Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences over the death Princess Noura bint Turki bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Faisal Al Saud, asking Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a sympathy note to the Saudi King.