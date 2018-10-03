Hazza bin Zayed launches ‘First Elderlies Forum’ at the Family Development Foundation

The Forum was organised by the Family Development Foundation, FDF, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and under the theme, "You Are Our Support And The Heroes Of Our Advancement,".

Sheikh Hazza was received by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police and Member of the Board of Trustees of the FDF; Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the FDF, and Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the FDF, as well as FDF department directors.

During his visit to the exhibition, Sheikh Hazza reviewed the services offered by the FDF to the elderly, including its "Family Social Council Initiative," which aims to invest in the energies of elderly people and encourage their social participation.

"Launching the First Elderlies Forum during the International Day for Older Persons reflects the considerable interest of the country’s leadership in the entire community, and the elderly are a source of experience and are the living bridge connecting many generations to their heritage and history, which motivates them to preserve and develop their accomplishments" Sheikh Hazza said.

He thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for supporting the elderly, as well as for his directive to launch initiatives that will strengthen their role in the country’s development. He also thanked Sheikha Fatima, the "Mother of the UAE," for her patronage of key events that aim to establish social cohesion.