UAE largest emergency aid donor to Yemen

According to the Financial Tracking Service, FTS, a centralised source of information on humanitarian funding flows, the UAE is also the second-largest source supporting the 2018 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, YHRP, following the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The latest FTS figures show that since the beginning of 2018 and up to 1st October 2018, the UAE has provided AED4.56 billion (US$1.24 billion) in aid to Yemen, including AED1.71 billion (US$466.5 million) to the YHRP, and AED815.8 million (US$222.1 million) as direct humanitarian assistance.

The report covers humanitarian assistance to Yemen from the beginning of 2018 to 5th August 2018. The UAE has provided aid to Yemen amounting to AED3.75 billion (US$1.02 billion), which includes AED1.71 billion (US$466.5 million) in response to the YHRP, and AED730 million (US$198.8 million) as direct humanitarian assistance.

The UAE assistance to Yemen - from April 2015 to September 2018 - has so far amounted to AED14.79 billion (US$4.03 billion), covering various sectors including humanitarian relief aid and reconstruction efforts across several liberated Yemeni governorates.