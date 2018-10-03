TRA gears up for GITEX Technology Week

The 38th edition of GITEX Technology Week is scheduled for 14th October running through until 18th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, wherein 24 federal entities, under the umbrella of the UAE mGovernment, will showcase their achievements in using technology to facilitate provision of government services and achieve customer happiness, upholding the principle of ‘one government and distinctive services’.

During the event, TRA will take visitors on an insightful and highly immersive journey into the world of ICT to display its various initiatives, which will highlight the TRA’s contribution in shifting the way technology is perceived and making it more people centric for enhancing the quality of life.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA’s Director-General, said, "TRA actively participates in GITEX, the international event that embodies the UAE's leadership in the field of future technologies. This is in line with TRA’s prominent role in driving digital transformation and developing ICT sector infrastructure to achieve a leading global position in the field, following the directives of our leadership and our national vision of making the UAE one of the best countries in ICT by the year 2021. Consistent with GITEX 2018 slogan: Experience Future Urbanism, TRA will reveal a number of cutting-edge services, which support government and private entities as well as the general public."

"At GITEX, we are always keen to share knowledge and skills to support innovation and community service, underscoring our role in leading the UAE’s smart transformation process guided by our wise leadership and the aspirations of the UAE community," he added.

Visitors to GITEX 2018 will see the most recent projects launched by TRA, such as UXLab which is a user experience and design lab created to help government agencies improve their services to become customer oriented, and Bashr project which is a service that contributes to the smart transformation of the government services sector by automating the process of obtaining a trade license and completing the procedure within 15 minutes, saving the investor’s time and effort, reducing the number of customer visits for registration with other entities before starting the business, as well as eliminating paper transactions to provide company information.

During GITEX, TRA highlights developments in its future projects and its role in building smart solutions for government services to ensure a higher level of service and customer satisfaction and affirm the authority's support to all government entities, leveraging their competitive advantage in the digital field.