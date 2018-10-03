FNC participates in regional parliamentary forum in Manama

Azza Soliman bin Soliman, FNC Member and Moderator of the FNC Social, Labour and Human Resources Affairs Committee, represented the division during the forum, which was organised by the Bahraini Shura Council, in cooperation with the Arab Parliamentarians Forum for Population and Development and the Asian League for Population and Development, under the theme, "Investing in Youth: Towards a Regional Development to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals." The forum hosted many parliamentarians and representatives of Shura and national councils and parliaments from 17 Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Arab and Asian countries.

In her speech during the forum’s proceedings, Azza bin Soliman said that the forum will help promote youth empowerment in participating countries and strengthen the role of parliaments in supporting related issues, to achieve sustainable development in the Middle East and Asia.

She added that the FNC’s participation is part of its Parliamentary Strategy 2016-2021, which aims to promote parliamentary diplomacy and communication between the world’s communities and parliaments.

The forum urged parliamentarians in Arab and Asian countries to exchange information and discuss developments in population and development issues while calling on governments to make their sustainable development goals a priority.